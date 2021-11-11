Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 51.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $66,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

