Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paragon 28 Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paragon 28 in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FNA opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

