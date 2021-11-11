Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PTC Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PTC in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for PTC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. PTC has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in PTC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PTC by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in PTC by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

