Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vericel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

VCEL stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vericel by 1,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vericel by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vericel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

