Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.33). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $23,747,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,664,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

