Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.