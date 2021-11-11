Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LPL Financial (LPLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA):

11/2/2021 – LPL Financial is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – LPL Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

10/8/2021 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $228.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average is $149.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

