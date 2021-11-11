Research Analysts Set Expectations for Krispy Kreme, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Krispy Kreme in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

