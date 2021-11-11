Research Analysts Set Expectations for Topaz Energy Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) – Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.96.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.42 and a 52-week high of C$19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.71.

