Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reservoir Media updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,988. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

