Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 970,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resonant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.