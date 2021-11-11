Reviewing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) & Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 1 0 2 0 2.33 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.10 billion 0.95 $608.45 million $0.66 6.68 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.94 $8.61 billion $2.52 11.55

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 14.68% 19.48% 7.51% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 8.13% 10.67% 4.24%

Risk and Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Nippon Telegraph and Telephone on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center. The Turkcell International segment includes the telecommunications operations in a number of emerging market geographies. The All Other segments specialize in consumer financing services, information and entertainment services. The company was founded by Mehmet Ermin Karamehmet and Hüseyin Murat Vargi on October 5, 1993 and is headquartered in Maltepe, Turkey.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

