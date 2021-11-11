Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

RVMD stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

