Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 61,023 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $80.10 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

