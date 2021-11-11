Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 61,023 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03.
- On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.
- On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $80.10 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.