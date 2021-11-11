Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.18

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 1030635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.