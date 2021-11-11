Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock.

RCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ricardo alerts:

RCDO opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 412.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 410.98. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £273.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

In related news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total value of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.