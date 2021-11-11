Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $349.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ring Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.