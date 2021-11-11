RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,958 shares of company stock worth $23,899,023. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

