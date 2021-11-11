RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

RNG traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.29 and its 200-day moving average is $257.37. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -182.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,958 shares of company stock worth $23,899,023. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

