Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 99,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,727,015 shares.The stock last traded at $62.56 and had previously closed at $60.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

