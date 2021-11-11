RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

RIOCF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

