RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

RIOCF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

