Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $104,531.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00105721 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003757 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

