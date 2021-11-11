Robert W. Baird Increases Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $38.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

