Robert W. Baird Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Zynga stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. Zynga has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

