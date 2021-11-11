Robert W. Baird Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $117.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

New Relic stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

