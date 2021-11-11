Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $712.43

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 712.43 ($9.31) and traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.56). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.45), with a volume of 139,140 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £612.90 million and a P/E ratio of 33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 749.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 712.43.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

