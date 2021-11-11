Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

NYSE:ROK opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.73 and a 200-day moving average of $296.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.38.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

