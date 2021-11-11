Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ENVX traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,617. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

