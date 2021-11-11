Ross Stores (ROST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.