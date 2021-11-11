Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Boqii from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BQ opened at $2.01 on Monday. Boqii has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BQ. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Boqii during the first quarter worth about $99,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Boqii during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boqii during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Boqii by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boqii during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

