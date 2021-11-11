Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,854 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,485,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,581,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 435,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $20,156,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.