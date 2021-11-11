Royal Bank of Canada Cuts The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $810,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

