Royal Bank of Canada Increases TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $17.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TA opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

