Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.26% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

HTRB stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

