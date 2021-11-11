Royal Bank of Canada Raises TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target to C$41.00

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIXT. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a C$39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.40.

Shares of TIXT opened at C$43.51 on Monday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

