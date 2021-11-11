Royal Bank of Canada Sells 440 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Energizer were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 158,825 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 173.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 103,804 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

ENR opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.46 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.