Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cabot were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

NYSE CBT opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.