Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUBY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,423,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
