Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUBY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,423,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.