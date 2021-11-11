Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Up 5.4% on Strong Earnings

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 2,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

