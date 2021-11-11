Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,474,645. Insiders sold a total of 51,758 shares of company stock worth $1,869,842 in the last ninety days.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$35.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$19.35 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

