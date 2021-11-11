Russell Stokes Buys 300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Russell Stokes acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.16 per share, with a total value of $57,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $211.64 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

