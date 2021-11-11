Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock.
SBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).
Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 197.40 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market cap of £493.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.19.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
