Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock.

SBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 197.40 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market cap of £493.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.19.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Ian Edward Clark purchased 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,056.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

