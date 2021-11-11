SafeCapital Trading Down 71.3% Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $18,099.83 and $54.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 71.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00082146 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001050 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

