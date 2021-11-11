SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report sales of $114.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.70 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $103.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.
In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.
Shares of SAIL stock traded up $9.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.05. 6,400,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,583. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
