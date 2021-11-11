SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report sales of $114.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.70 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $103.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $9.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.05. 6,400,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,583. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.