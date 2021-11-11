SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $62.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. 78,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

