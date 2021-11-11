salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $311.97

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $311.97 and last traded at $308.92, with a volume of 42115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.96.
Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $293.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.35, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,164 shares of company stock valued at $232,020,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
