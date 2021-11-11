Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

