Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

STRC stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $45,180,000.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

