Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STRC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,853. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on STRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.