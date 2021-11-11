Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $120.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.53.

Several research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

SRPT opened at $86.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

